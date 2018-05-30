Double decker bus hits bridge near Wakefield

A bus hit a railway bridge in Wakefield this morning, but luckily there were no passengers on board.

The double decker struck the bridge on Agbrigg Road at Sandal shortly before 8am.

The Arriva bus managed to free itself but damage was spotted to the roof the bus, while th upper deck’s front window appeared to have been smashed

Network Rail were called, along with the police and British Transport Police who were looking at any damage caused to the bridge.

The bus has since been recovered.

A train was forced to stop close to the bridge bur resumed a short time later.