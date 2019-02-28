Doncaster’s Dome has UK’s only split-level ice rink

With over 50 activities taking place under one roof, from ice skating to swimming and from comedy to concerts featuring some of the most famous names in entertainment, you’re sure to find something to tickle your fancy at Doncaster’s Dome.

Make a splash in the Amazonia Adventure! - a magical seven-pool water world waiting to be explored.

The Dome Leisure Centre, Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Stock Doncaster MC 5

There are water flumes, including the River Safari family slide, waterfalls, jets and an outdoor swimming pool with wild water rapids. Younger ones can go wild on the Jungle Frame’s slide, waterfalls and cannons.

Ice Caps is the UK’s only split-level ice rink with interconnecting ramps linking two Ice Pads together.

The session timetable offers something for everybody, from a great family day out, to dedicated figure skating sessions and even ice discos.

The Dome is home to a massive fitness village, where you can work up a sweat or for a more relaxing experience, get pampered at the on site spa complete with sauna and steam room.

Add in an array of places to grab a brew or something to eat and you are well covered under The Dome for a day out.

Ice staking lessons at the Dome have seen more than 2,000 people in the borough learn to skate in the last nine months and those having skating lessons get free access to the ice for leisure sessions.

A spokeswoman said: “Our skating lessons are for all ages and abilities and our instructors help to give people confidence on the ice and build on their abilities.”

FACTFILE

Address: Doncaster Lakeside, Bawtry Road, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4 7PD

Opening Times: See website for daily opening times and specific events.

Admission: Day tickets are available for Juniors, Adults and Families, allowing you to swim and skate from as little as £6.

Telephone: 01302 370777

Website: the-dome.co.uk