Don't open this Whatsapp 'text bomb' that could destroy your phone

Whatsapp
Whatsapp
0
Have your say

An urgent warning has been issued over a Whatsapp message which could destroy your entire phone.

A 'text bomb' message is being forwarded by hackers which looks innocent at first but could have serious consequences if received.

The messages on the text bomb reads 'This is very interesting!' followed by a crying laughing emoji and the words 'read more'.

Slash Gear have reported that hidden symbols are crafted in between spaces and tapping on a portion of the text will make the app 'expand' these symbols.

This can cause your apps and even your phone, whether it's an iPhone or Android, to overload.

Many users have taken to Reddit to warn others of this hack although WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge the bug.

Leeds Digital Festival panel discussion, Are you plugged in? How digital is transforming news. From left, Greg Wright (Deputy Business Editor Yorkshire Post), Anna Doble (Editor Newsbeat Online BBC), Kate Nash (Director Of Education Leeds University School of Media & Communication), Ana Jakimovska (Head of Product Sky News) and Tom Philips (UK Editorial Director Buzzfeed).'28th April 2016.'Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Greg Wright: Let’s create a Yorkshire embassy in the heart of Tech City