Don't kill them! Why giant hungry spiders invading your home is good for your house

There's been a lot of talk recently about giant spiders invading homes.

READ: Spider season starts early as massive sex-crazed arachnids invade Leeds houses



This is why giant spiders could be good for your home

People have been freaking out over the early spider season, which has seen numerous arachnids enter the home uninvited, and often outstaying their welcome.

We've stories of hoovers being whipped out and newspapers being used to obliterate.

But what if that was a bad idea?

What if the eight-legged visitors were actually doing you and your family some good?

In fact, there are numerous reasons why spiders should be welcomed into everyone's homes, from hygiene benefits to pest control.

Here are some of the main reasons we should be welcoming spiders with open arms:

1: Spiders are known to eat pests such as flies, moths and other variations.

If left to their own devices, they will happily feats on most of the pests in a house.

2: Spiders kill other spiders. They have wars, fights, one-on-one combat that usually last until the death, when the winnier will gauge on the loser's corpse.

PHOTOS: The biggest spiders you found in Leeds homes - but how can you stop them coming in?

3: Spiders can help curtail disease, by mopping up pests that enter the house carrying harmful virus'.

4: Spiders in this country aren't harmful, on the whole. The majority will not bite you and even if they do, the would is very unlikely to become serious. It is said that the biggest harm would be the wound getting a secondary infection, but that's down to the person who has been bitten not cleaning it properly.

5: Species of spiders, globally, are on the decrease. Habitats are being destroyed and people keep killing them in the house, meaning numbers are dwindling, making it a good deed to welcome them into your home, as well as a healthy one.

So the next time you see a spider in your home, maybe you'll think twice about the misunderstood 'monsters'.