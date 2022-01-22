1. Archie

Archie is 6 years old and he's a very intelligent Collie who loves to learn. If you are a true Collie lover then you'll understand his breed traits and know how to bring out the best in him. His favourite thing is playing with his toys. He's housetrained and enjoys his walks. He also walks really nicely on lead. Although he is very wary of unknown people visiting his home, especially men, he loves interacting with people and is very affectionate once he knows you. He likes having doggy friends here at the centre and will happily make friends out and about, but he doesn't want to share his home with any other pets. The more effort you put into him the more you will get from him and in the right home he will thrive.