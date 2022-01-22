1. Archie
Archie is 6 years old and he's a very intelligent Collie who loves to learn. If you are a true Collie lover then you'll understand his breed traits and know how to bring out the best in him. His favourite thing is playing with his toys. He's housetrained and enjoys his walks. He also walks really nicely on lead. Although he is very wary of unknown people visiting his home, especially men, he loves interacting with people and is very affectionate once he knows you. He likes having doggy friends here at the centre and will happily make friends out and about, but he doesn't want to share his home with any other pets. The more effort you put into him the more you will get from him and in the right home he will thrive.
2. Bella
Bella is a beautiful 3 year old Beagle Cross who needs a little guidance with her training. She is a lovely girl who is friendly with everyone she meets, but she prefers to do her own thing a lot of the time. She likes to be kept busy and a good way of doing this is through training. She has lots of energy and loves her walks so if you're looking for a hiking companion then Bella could be just right. She is fine around other dogs but is really not interested in socialising with them. This means that she can't share her home with any other pets for now. She is housetrained but will likely need a little refresher as she settles into her new home.
3. Trigger
Trigger is 8 years old, and couldn't you just get lost in those beautiful eyes? He is a really friendly boy who loves being around humans and dogs alike. He loves to play with his tennis balls and watching him bounce around will always make you smile! He travels well in a car so will really enjoy fun days out with his new family. He has a history of being housetrained but will likely need a little refresher as he settles into his new home.
4. Shadow
Shadow is a very bright 2 year old German Shepherd Akita cross. He loves to learn, and this is very much the key to building a relationship with him. He's very friendly and likes to be around people. He is also brilliant with other dogs. His doggy skills are great, and he really enjoys being with his friends so will be fine to share his home with another sociable buddy. He sometimes forgets himself and can get a little giddy so will need adopters who are confident around large breed dogs like him and follow our advice on how to keep him on the right tracks. With a little time and patience, we can see lots of potential in this big beautiful boy!