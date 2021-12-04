Can you give Winter a home this Christmas? Photo: Dogs Trust
Angelica is a 5 year old Frenchie with a sweet but shy nature. She does form attachments really quickly so it wont be long before she is snuggled up on your knee which is her favorite place to be. Angelica will need several visits to the centre to get to know you before she is ready to go home and initially will need her owners to be around all the time until she builds up the confidence to be left alone.
Dotty & Lola are a super sweet Mother and Daughter pair who are inseparable. They are looking for a home together where they can play, snooze and enjoy the quiet life. At 9 and 11 years old they are still an active pair who love their walks but will also spend the afternoon snoozing away on the sofa.
Winter is a superb looking 7 year old Akita. All his handlers adore him as he is a big fluffy cuddle monster. Winter can be a little aloof with strangers but once he has that special bond he will be a friend for life. Winter is managable around dogs but would prefer quieter dog walking areas, he will also need to be the only pet in an adult only home. He is not demanding for exercise and would suit a less active household who have a large secure garden that he can potter round in to his hearts content.
Eddie is a 5-year-old Greyhound who since retiring from his racing career is looking for a new home to put his paws up in! He's everything you'd want in a long dog! Graceful, friendly, playful, very loving, and super handsome to boot. He walks perfectly on lead and really enjoys his adventures. Like all ex-racers, he happily wears his muzzle out and about. He's completely manageable around other dogs but doesn't like to share the limelight so he's looking for a home as the only pet. He's housetrained already and loves chilling on the sofa, so once he's settled in his new home, you'll have a sofa buddy for life!
Major is just a big snuggly pudding of a dog! He loves being around people and never stops showering his friends in love and affection. He takes a couple of meets before he'll show his true 'soft-lad' character, but with a few tasty treats in your pocket you'll be snuggling on the sofa in no time! At 11 years old he's proved that you can teach an old dog new tricks! He used to be super strong on lead but now walks beautifully. He can still be strong if an exciting smell catches his attention but most of the time he's good as gold. He can get playful when the mood takes him, but mostly he likes to chill.
Jake is one of the sweetest, most loving dogs you could ever wish to meet. He's 7 years old and due to an unsettled life previously he's been left with a few anxieties. He likes to take his time to get to know you properly but if you put in the time to come and see him regularly and give him the space he needs initially then in no time he'll be your shadow! He's super foody so if there are a few treats on offer he'll show you all his training moves. Once he's bonded with you he'll show you what a fun and playful boy he really is.
Stanley is an intelligent, interactive, and frankly stunningly beautiful chap. He is a big lad with a solid build, and he can be strong on lead at times - especially if there is a critter or two to chase! Stanley has been with us for some time and he has previously been rehomed and returned to us due to his behaviour. Because of this, he is looking for an owner with dog experience, time on their hands, an interest in training and behaviour, and who has a Stanley-sized-space on their sofa! He is worried by new faces so introductions need to be gradual and walking areas carefully chosen.
How handsome is Buster? He's absolutely adored by all his handlers and here's why He's almost 3yrs old and although he had a very unsettled start in life has, he is the most loving boy. He's immediately friendly with everyone he meets and once he knows you well, he will shower you with affection. He loves being with his human friends and gets really playful if you bring his toys out. A game of fetch will always make him super happy! He's a trainers dream too because he loves his food.
Meet our super star Joey! He is an 18 month old lurcher who arrived at Dogs Trust as a young and unruly adolescent with little self control. After a lot of hard work and a dedication from the staff Joey has come on leaps and bounds and is ready to find his special someone. Joey is a friendly dude but can get over excited and jump up but he has been working hard on his self control and the difference is amazing. Joey needs to build up a firm relationship with his new owner and to do this he will need regular visits to the centre over a period of time.
At 10 years old, little Coco has found himself needing to find a new home through no fault of his own. He's a sweet lad who does show affection to his trusted humans but isn't one for too much fuss or handling. He enjoys a quiet life and a gentle potter. He likes to walk in areas where he won't have other dogs coming close to him as he can be a little yappy when they're around. He's very manageable out and about though. He has a skin condition that requires ongoing tablets and medicated baths for the rest of his life and our Vet will be happy to discuss the ongoing costs of this. His sweet and gentle nature is guaranteed to make you smile.
If you're looking for a fun and energetic dog and have a real passion for training, then let us introduce you to Beau. He's a 1-year-old Lurcher who is bursting with potential. A very unsettled start to his life has left him with some anxieties that his new family will need to understand and help him work on. He's a very friendly lad and likes plenty of fuss and attention but can get overly giddy. Being rather strong, this does mean that being around young children wouldn't be suitable.
Taz is the absolute poster boy for all things Terrier! He's got loads of fun personality and loves the outdoors, but he's not one for too much hands on fussing. Once he really knows you, he does show an affectionate side, but he likes to be in control of any physical contact, so when he shows you he wants to have some alone time, just let him chill. At 10 years old he still has lots of life and energy in him. He loves walkies, is very happy doing training tasks and is always happy if there's a stuffed toy for him to destroy (like any good Terrier!) He has a history of being housetrained but will likely need a refresher as he settles into his new life.
Although big in stature, Bruno is a sensitive chap and there are several things in life that worry him. Sudden noises and being left on his own are two such things, so he is looking for a home in a quiet environment with owners who will let him settle in his own time, and gradually build his confidence about being left on his own. He is also worried about car travel, but this has been improving with training (we said he was smart!). The thing that worries Bruno the most, is other dogs. Bruno needs to wear a muzzle when he is out and about on walks, and he needs a home with no neighbouring dogs on either side so that he can chill out and relax in his own garden.
Calling all rural homes! Gorgeous May is one of life's worriers, and after much deliberation, she has decided that city life is not for her. Upon viewing many episodes of 'Location, Location, Location', she's set her sights on a retirement home in the countryside and she's now hoping to find a family that will help her achieve her dream. A quiet home with lots of garden space, so that May can continue with her hobby of 'gardening' (some might describe the hobby as 'digging')... so she'll need a family who are happy for her to have some say in the garden arrangement!
Billy is looking for a home where his owners are around all of the time. He will need a longer settling in period until he feels comfortable. Owners with experience of the Patterdale breed would be ideal and also willing to help Billy with some basic training. He will need to be walked in quieter dog populated areas but he is friendly with dogs once he has settled in. Billy is an active boy and loves his walks, he will also need a secure garden where he can burn off some energy. Billy is friendly with people and could live with sensible children over the age of 12 years.
Lulu (black) and Pippa (fawn) are an adorable pair of 7 year old pugs. They are the best of friends and like to snuggle up together in the same bed so we are looking for owners who will be happy to take them both. They are very friendly girls with big personalities and are happy around dogs too. They would prefer not to share their home with existing dogs though but have previously lived with a cat. Children 14 and over should be fine.
Delilah is an incredibly special lady that has won the hearts of all who have been lucky enough to spend time with her. Delilah has had quite a traumatic time; she came to us as a stray with a broken leg which had to be amputated. During her recovery, she fell on the site that was healing which was very painful, and then she became very scared about the outside world. Her confidence has grown again in the months since, exponentially since she has been living in a foster home. She is now ready to find her forever home and she's really hoping to be putting her paws up in front on the fire in time for Christmas.