3. Charlie

Charlie is an Akita crossbreed who is ready to start looking for his new home. He is easy to introduce to people although he can be worried when visitors come into the house. Once he knows you he enjoys a fuss, and there is a lot of him to fuss over. He has been rehomed and returned to Dogs Trust a couple of times, so this time he is looking for experienced owners who are fans of large breed dogs, and have maybe owned one or two before. Charlie needs to wear a muzzle on walks whenever he could come into contact with small animals or other dogs. The vast majority of the time he walks like a dream on the lead, but when he wants to go somewhere fast he is incredibly strong and needs owners who can hold onto him and keep their footing at the same time. Charlie is looking for a home with owners who are around most of the time initially, and needs an adult only home with no other pets. Once he has settled in, he should be fine on is own for short periods. Charlie would hugely benefit from living somewhere quiet.