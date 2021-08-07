There are currently 14 pups up for grabs at Dogs Trust Leeds, can you give one a home? Photos: Dogs Trust Leeds
1. Doughnut
Doughnut is a gorgeous Greyhound with a personality to match. Dogs Trust originally found him as a stray so not much is known about his background, but from just a few minutes in his company you can see he's a playful pup who loves a good fuss. He's a little wary of men at first, but after spending a bit of time with him he'll be giving you a paw in no time. Doughnut doesn't like being left alone for long so an owner who's around most of the time would be ideal for him. He's friendly with other dogs and can be paired with children over the age of 16.
2. Princess
Princess is a gorgeous pup who at the age of fifteen has found herself looking for a new home. Despite her age, Princess still has plenty of energy and loves going on walks and sniffing out a new adventure. She has a lovely calm temperament and after a few days getting to know you she'll be snuggled up on the sofa in no time. Princess needs an adult-only home and ideally would be the only pet in the house. She also suffers from a series of medical conditions however the veterinary team will assist her new owner in caring for this sweet pup.
3. Charlie
Charlie is an Akita crossbreed who is ready to start looking for his new home. He is easy to introduce to people although he can be worried when visitors come into the house. Once he knows you he enjoys a fuss, and there is a lot of him to fuss over. He has been rehomed and returned to Dogs Trust a couple of times, so this time he is looking for experienced owners who are fans of large breed dogs, and have maybe owned one or two before. Charlie needs to wear a muzzle on walks whenever he could come into contact with small animals or other dogs. The vast majority of the time he walks like a dream on the lead, but when he wants to go somewhere fast he is incredibly strong and needs owners who can hold onto him and keep their footing at the same time. Charlie is looking for a home with owners who are around most of the time initially, and needs an adult only home with no other pets. Once he has settled in, he should be fine on is own for short periods. Charlie would hugely benefit from living somewhere quiet.
4. Copper
Five-year-old Copper was found with a large open wound on his back end which was obviously very painful. He is now on the mend and on the look out for a new home. Copper is a shy dog initially and would need a quiet adult only home where he can get to know his new owners and they can get to know him. He will need an enclosed garden to play in and to house train him if needed. Copper is very foodie and so should train up easily. He can be worried around other dogs and will choose to avoid them if he can so will need to be the only pet in the home. Being a lurcher, Copper does have a prey drive and may chase small furies but this is typical of the breed. Once he has settled into his new home Copper should come out of his shell and start to flourish.