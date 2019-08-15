Dog walking volunteers needed for pets in Leeds

National charity the Cinnamon Trust, which looks after the welfare of elderly and terminally ill people and their pets, is urging the Leeds community to volunteer as dog walkers.

Volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of pet care. A Trust spokeswoman said: “We are looking to welcome new dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Leeds and their adorable dogs who would love to go for a good walk.”

If anyone would like to register or even have a quick chat about registering just call direct on 01736 758707 or email appeals@cinnamon.org.uk.