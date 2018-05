Tilly the Terrier was rescued after going missing from her owners and getting stuck in a stream.

At around 11.35pm last night a crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the village of Colburn near Catterick.

The Patterdale Terrier had been lost earlier in the day and her owners were unable to find her but they could hear the dog yelping.

Crews found her in small stream and recovered her back in to care of the owners.