Dog bites member of public in Harrogate

A dog bit a man's arm while he was out walking his own pet in Harrogate.

Police today appealed for witnesses after the incident more than a month ago, on Wednesday, July 11.

A member of the public was walking their dog along Saltergate Drive when they were approached by a woman.

The woman was also walking her dog, which jumped up towards the member of the public and bit their left arm, causing a small injury.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information about it, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Quote reference 12180141381.