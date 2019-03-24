DOG beauty pageant held at Yorkshire social club - and these are the amazing pooches involved

The dog pageant - thought to be the first of its kind in the north of England - was held at Wetherby Social Club today (Sun March 24). Dog-lover, June Hodgkins organised the show, which was open to all dogs, of all shapes, sizes and breeds. All proceeds are for Kent based charity, All Dogs Rescue and Knine and Kitty Care, Bradford. Mrs Hodgkins, who herself has two Pugs and two chihuahuas, has shown dogs over the years and says she always wanted to put on a show that was fun and not quite as serious.

1. Crowning glory This prized pooch wore a mini crown at the pageant

2. A helping hand with headgear This dog got a comfortable seat while being crowned at the pageant

3. Dressed to impress A dog wearing a frilly pink dress at the dog pageant at Wetherby Social Club

4. The future's bright A dog sporting a bright orange outfit at the dog pageant at Wetherby Social Club

