DOG beauty pageant held at Yorkshire social club - and these are the amazing pooches involved

PRIZED pooches have been strutting their stuff at a dog pageant.

The dog pageant - thought to be the first of its kind in the north of England - was held at Wetherby Social Club today (Sun March 24). Dog-lover, June Hodgkins organised the show, which was open to all dogs, of all shapes, sizes and breeds. All proceeds are for Kent based charity, All Dogs Rescue and Knine and Kitty Care, Bradford. Mrs Hodgkins, who herself has two Pugs and two chihuahuas, has shown dogs over the years and says she always wanted to put on a show that was fun and not quite as serious.

This prized pooch wore a mini crown at the pageant

1. Crowning glory

This dog got a comfortable seat while being crowned at the pageant

2. A helping hand with headgear

A dog wearing a frilly pink dress at the dog pageant at Wetherby Social Club

3. Dressed to impress

A dog sporting a bright orange outfit at the dog pageant at Wetherby Social Club

4. The future's bright

