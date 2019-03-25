Does this woman have the messiest garden in Leeds?

A Leeds woman has been fined over this disgusting mound of rubbish that accumulated in her garden.

She was initially issued with a Community Protection Notice requiring her to remove the litter from the property on Heights Lane in Wortley by Leeds City Council.

But she failed to comply with the terms of the order and was then fined £500. Her identity has not been disclosed.

Neighbours had complained about the nuisance posed by the rubbish.

Recently a huge pile of household waste - including items of furniture - was dumped by the roadside in the village of Barwick-in-Elmet.

Other incidents of fly-tipping in Leeds this year included in incident in which the detritus from a cannabis farm was dumped in an alleyway in Armley.

