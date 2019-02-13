YEP reader panel

Does our YEP panel feel charity challenges are good for public health?

Our Yorkshire Evening Post forum members are always happy to share their thoughts on Yorkshire life with this week's focus on charity challenges.

It's highly likely you know someone who has taken a monthly dare after 2019 kicked off with Veganuary and Dry January.

"Im doing Dechox including anything sweet in February as it was my birthday in January. In lieu of gifts I asked for donations to BHF Dechox appeal. As a heart patient I thought it was a good cause to follow."

1. Pam Dolan

Pam Dolan
"Symptomatic of chronic under funding of the NHS and widespread ignorance among the general public?"

2. Dennis Appleyard

Dennis Appleyard
"The Government is washing its libertarian hands of public health by leaving it to charities. Some people contribute to their own ill health.Education doesnt work. What is needed is Food Police!"

3. James Lee

James Lee
Nothing wrong with doing a task that improves health in the name of a good cause if it raises the profiles of the charity or the self-esteem of the individual undertaking the challenge.
Dave Kelly
