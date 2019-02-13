Does our YEP panel feel charity challenges are good for public health?
Our Yorkshire Evening Post forum members are always happy to share their thoughts on Yorkshire life with this week's focus on charity challenges.
It's highly likely you know someone who has taken a monthly dare after 2019 kicked off with Veganuary and Dry January.
1. Pam Dolan
"Im doing Dechox including anything sweet in February as it was my birthday in January. In lieu of gifts I asked for donations to BHF Dechox appeal. As a heart patient I thought it was a good cause to follow."