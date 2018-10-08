Doctor Who hits highest launch viewing figures for 10 years - and Yorkshire loved it

The first episode of the new series of Doctor Who starring newcomer Jodie Whittaker drew the programme's biggest launch viewing figures in 10 years.

New Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker: Everything you need to know on the first Yorkshire Doctor

Whittaker also managed to tempt more viewers than predecessors Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and David Tennant did for their debuts.

An average of 8.2 million tuned in to watch the actress as the first female Doctor, with a peak of nine million and an audience share of 40.1%.

This makes the broadcast the most-watched, according to overnight ratings, since the 2008 series opened with 8.4 million.

Capaldi, whose first series as the Time Lord began in 2014, drew 6.8 million viewers for his debut.

Smith launched with 7.7 million viewers in 2010, while Tennant debuted with eight million for his first episode as the Doctor in 2006.

However, Whittaker was shy of reaching Christopher Eccleston's debut as the Doctor when the series was revived in 2005.

Eccleston was watched by an average of 9.9 million for his premiere.

READ: The hilarious moment a US TV show failed to understand Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's Yorkshire accent

Whittaker's first outing as the Doctor also nearly doubled the ratings for the BBC One programme when compared with the first episode of the previous series in 2017, which had an average overnight audience of 4.6 million.

The episode was also a ratings hit compared with the debut of Bodyguard, one of the biggest new dramas of 2018.

The political thriller opened with overnight ratings of 6.7 million when it debuted at the end of August.

Doctor Who moved from its regular Saturday evening slot to Sunday evenings for this new era, nestled between ratings big-hitters Countryfile and the Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Fans shared their delight at Broadchurch star Whittaker's portrayal of the time-travelling humanoid alien on Sunday, along with new companions played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

New Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker wins over fans with Yorkshire accent

One viewer excitedly tweeted: "JODIE WHITTAKER IS KILLING IT AS THE DOCTOR."

One said: "I love her. I mean, genuinely. I love her. Not because she's a woman. Because she's THE DOCTOR," while another declared: "Jodie is already my favorite Doctor."

Welcome to Yorkshire tweeted to say: "Who else loved Yorkshire’s finest in #DoctorWho? Brilliant performance, Jodie"

Ellie Greenfield said: "Well, #DoctorWho was fantastic. Couldn’t have been more excited to see so much of #Sheffield used... but of course her sonic screwdriver is infused with Sheffield Steel and will be the most powerful of all."

Doctor Who continues on Sunday at 6.55pm on BBC One.