Do Your Thing: Children In Need 2018 fundraising campaign launched

Tess Daly, Alex Jones, Carol Kirkwood and Ore Oduba are among the celebrities supporting the launch of this year’s Children In Need fundraising campaign.

They are joined by Strictly Come Dancing contestant Stacey Dooley, The Saturdays singer Mollie King and TV presenter Rochelle Humes, who are also encouraging people to get behind this year’s campaign titled Do Your Thing to raise funds.

The stars are championing the public to do fundraising via everything from rambling to bake sales, whatever their preference, to raise money ahead of this year’s Children In Need appeal show on November 16.

Other celebrities involved include Peter Andre, The One Show’s Matt Baker, boy band The Vamps and TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Andre said: “As a father myself I am pleased to be involved with BBC Children in Need which funds projects helping change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

“I encourage the nation to get fundraising, any money raised will go on to make such a difference.”

Daly added: “I am delighted to once again be supporting BBC Children In Need, and am calling on people across the UK to get involved and show their support.

“I have seen first-hand the impact that money raised makes on young lives, and hope that people across the UK once again come together and Do Their Thing, to make a difference.”

Strictly’s 2016 winner Oduba spoke of his memories of Children In Need growing up.

He said: “It was always a chance to do bake sales or junk sales at school.

“But it’s not just an occasion for kids, it brings all ages together for one great cause.

“And year on year has raised unbelievable amounts of money for some very brave but vulnerable children”.

The father-of-one thanked people for raising funds, adding: “Every penny really makes a difference and without fundraisers’ support Children In Need simply wouldn’t be possible.”

Children In Need’s chief executive, Simon Antrobus, said: “Year after year we never fail to be amazed by the incredible efforts of supporters up and down the UK going above and beyond to help change young lives.

“Whatever you do, whether it is a day spent in fancy dress, run, cycle, bake or ramble with friends, it really will help us give children and young people the childhood they deserve.”

At the beginning of November the charity will also host Children In Need Rocks, which will feature performances from musicians including George Ezra, Jess Glynne, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, Sir Rod Stewart and many more.

The Children In Need Rocks concert will be hosted by Fearne Cotton and Clara Amfo.