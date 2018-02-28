Do you recognise these tools found in car stolen from Leeds?

Have your say

Police are trying to reunite a load of tools found in an abandoned car with their rightful owners.

They were recovered from a black Vauxhall Corsa which failed to stop for police in the Wibsey area of Bradford at around 1am on Wednesday February 14.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that further enquiries revealed it was on false plates and found to have been stolen from the Leeds area earlier in the month.

Anyone who recognises these items is asked to contact police at Bradford South on 101, quoting crime reference 13180068092.