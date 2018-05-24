Do you know this man? Police appeal after four-year-old girl grabbed in Leeds

Police have issued images of a man they want to speak to after a four-year-old girl was grabbed in the street in Leeds.

The CCTV images relate to an incident which happened in Lodge Lane, Beeston, at about 12.15pm on Thursday, April 26.

A mother was with her daughter and son crossing Lodge Lane to Dawson Road when a man approached from behind and picked up the girl and carried her off across the road.

The mother went after him and challenged him and a passing van driver also intervened. The man released the child unharmed and ran off.

He was described as white, aged 25 to 40, about 5ft 9ins tall, large build, with short mousy brown hair. He was wearing black work trousers with pockets and a blue or black jacket.

At the time witnesses said he appeared to have mental health problems.

Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was an incident that was obviously traumatic for the young girl and her mother and one which has remained the focus of ongoing enquiries.

“We have conducted an extensive CCTV trawl and have pinpointed images of the suspect in the area.

“We would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“While it remains unclear what his intentions were, it is vital that we trace him and establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“People who live and work in that area may have seen him in the area on the day or at other times and we would ask them to get in touch if they have any information that could assist us.

“We are continuing to treat this as an isolated incident and we have not had any further reports. We recognise that an incident of this nature will have caused understandable concern in the community and we are continuing to liaise with our colleagues in the local neighbourhood policing team to provide suitable reassurance.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180198632 or via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.