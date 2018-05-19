Do we kiss? The best quotes from the royal wedding

“Do we kiss?” - Meghan, the new Duchess of Sussex, questioning her new husband immediately after the service - to which Harry replied: “Yeah.”
“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness”
- Thomas Markle, the bride’s father who was unable to attend after undergoing heart surgery.
“There’s power in love. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t even over-sentimentalise. There is power, power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. There’s power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will”
- The Most Rev Michael Curry, primate of the American Episcopal Church.
“People applauded when the declaration of marriage was made... It’s really quite special to watch a service in a church setting with Brits, US citizens, Russians and people from around the world. In the current tensions, especially here in Moscow, it is a great thing to bring us together - perhaps an example of the power of love spoken about by the preacher”
- The Rev Canon Malcolm Rogers, chaplain of St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Moscow, to which the service was relayed.
“This marriage will change the world”
- An unnamed young woman as she watched the service in Los Angeles.
“A room full of happiness”
- Another unnamed woman describing the atmosphere in St George’s Chapel.
“We wanted to bring that fairytale to life in a modern and interesting way for the children. But I haven’t dared tally up how much it is costing”
- Abigail Greystoke, a director of the British International School of New York, where children watched the ceremony and enjoyed pony rides, a carousel and other attractions.
“Everybody in Mourne is shocked and delighted”
- Henry Reilly, Unionist councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, on the news that the couple have been made the Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel.
