Do we kiss? The best quotes from the royal wedding

“Do we kiss?” - Meghan, the new Duchess of Sussex, questioning her new husband immediately after the service - to which Harry replied: “Yeah.”

“My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and all happiness”

- Thomas Markle, the bride’s father who was unable to attend after undergoing heart surgery.

“There’s power in love. Don’t underestimate it. Don’t even over-sentimentalise. There is power, power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. There’s power in love to lift up and liberate when nothing else will”

- The Most Rev Michael Curry, primate of the American Episcopal Church.

“People applauded when the declaration of marriage was made... It’s really quite special to watch a service in a church setting with Brits, US citizens, Russians and people from around the world. In the current tensions, especially here in Moscow, it is a great thing to bring us together - perhaps an example of the power of love spoken about by the preacher”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an Ascot Landau after their wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. PIC: PA

- The Rev Canon Malcolm Rogers, chaplain of St Andrew’s Anglican Church, Moscow, to which the service was relayed.

“This marriage will change the world”

- An unnamed young woman as she watched the service in Los Angeles.

“A room full of happiness”

- Another unnamed woman describing the atmosphere in St George’s Chapel.

“We wanted to bring that fairytale to life in a modern and interesting way for the children. But I haven’t dared tally up how much it is costing”

- Abigail Greystoke, a director of the British International School of New York, where children watched the ceremony and enjoyed pony rides, a carousel and other attractions.

“Everybody in Mourne is shocked and delighted”

- Henry Reilly, Unionist councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, on the news that the couple have been made the Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel.

