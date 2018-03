Police have warned motorists not to follow follow the sat nav "at all costs" after a car ended up overturned in Huddersfield in ice and snow.

The West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit, posting the image of the car on Twitter, said the driver had been following the sat nav in difficult conditions on Bolster Moor.

"Slight injury only thankfully," they said. "Please do not follow sat nav at all costs and drive to the conditions. This road was not passable for this type of vehicle."