DJs head to new heights to help Tanzanian charity

MUSIC makers from Leeds are joining a charity expedition that aims to break the record for the world’s highest altitude DJ set - and raise much-needed funds to help Tanzanian children.

DJ, producer and filmmaker Neil Kemp, from Pontefract, and Nightmares on Wax star George Evelyn, aka Dr Ease, who is originally from Leeds but now lives in Ibiza, will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzanaia next month.

The trip has been organised by UK and Ibiza-based charity the Last Night a DJ Saved My Life Foundation (LNADJ), which enables people in the dance music industry to make a positive impact supporting children in crisis, and of which Mr Kemp is the regional manger.

The trip will raise money for Featherstale Special Needs Children’s Home in Tanzania, which is building a new 20-bedroom home for the children it supports and their carers, who are often single parents.

Also climbing the 5,895m mountain will be M-People drummer Shovell, and the charity’s founder Jonny Lee.

Mr Kemp, who visited Featherstale last year while on another LNADJ trip to Africa, said: “I’ve seen first-hand the great work that they do, and why they need the new home. It feels personal to me.

DJ and filmmaker Neil Kemp on a previous trip to Tanzania

“I only found out I’d be doing the climb two weeks ago, so there hasn’t been much time yet for special training. But I’m always up for a challenge and this will be the biggest challenge I’ve had yet.”

While at the peak of the snow-topped mountain, Mr Evelyn will attempt to break the world record for the highest altitude DJ set.

He said: “I’m super looking forward to this challenge on many levels. The first is the need to get fit whilst creating as much awareness as possible to help these one-parent families.

“This will be a life changing experience, that will help change lives for the better.”

Charity founder Jonny Lee, left, on the first trip to Kilimanjaro

The Foundation has already raised £50,000 for the Featherstale home, with £20,000 from an Ibizan cycle challenge last year, and £30,000 from a climb of Kilimanjaro in June.

LNADJ founder Mr Lee said: “It’s an honour to be sharing this challenge with everyone, sharing music along the way and breaking the record on the summit with DJ Ease, with the knowledge with what our fundraising has achieved will be a special moment to reflect on.”

To support the trekkers, search for ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ on Just Giving.