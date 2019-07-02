DJ Tom Zanetti to open his own bar in Leeds

International DJ Tom Zanetti is bringing the party back to Leeds by opening a new bar in the city centre.

The Dollhouse will open in Hirst's Yard later this month in a lavish joint venture between Zanetti and his long-time friend and business partner Kane Towning.

Kane Towning and Tom Zanetti who are opening a bar in Leeds.

On a cobbled street just off Call Lane, the bar formerly known as Red Door, is under-going a £250,000 transformation which is set to see it become the city’s most Instagram-worthy destination.

This collaboration between Zanetti and Towning comes after they have spent years touring the world together promoting and performing at some of the biggest clubs and festivals. They say Dollhouse is a fusion of their savvy industry knowledge and passion for music and parties.

More recently, after his 2016 hit ‘You Want Me’ topped the iTunes chart and amassed more than 30m streams on Spotify, Zanetti has appeared on Love Island and Good Morning Britain.

Zanetti said: "After a whirlwind decade of music and running sell-out events, we felt the stars were aligned when it came to bringing Dollhouse to our hometown. The people of Leeds know how to have a good time, and this venue is the perfect blank canvas to create the ultimate nightlife destination.

"Kane and I go way back, and we’ve always known how to play to our strengths to turn and create a great party. The concept is going to be something really special and what we have worked 15 years towards – we cannot wait to bring Dollhouse to Leeds.”

As well as having what is expected to be the best sound system in Leeds, the vibe the duo want to create with Dollhouse is that it is a place to enjoy the high life. There will be VIP tables, a drinks menu boasting signature cocktails and the champagne will be flowing whether you are in for date night or a big night out with the crew.

Dollhouse will launch with a star-studded private VIP, party on Saturday July 27, and then open for business with no less than four public launch nights between August 1 and 4, which will tie in with the city wide ‘Pride’ celebrations.

Zanetti is currently on his summer 2019 tour, which includes a residency at the exclusive Sisu in Marbella alongside Craig David, DJ EZ and Steel Banglez. Businessman and DJ, Towning, has worked on Meduza’s ‘Piece of Your Heart’ which reached number two on the UK Singles Chart and topped the US Dance Club Songs chart.