Distinctive and sentimental wallet left behind in Harrogate Emergency Department

An appeal to find the owner of a distinctive wallet left behind at Harrogate's Emergency Department has been shared hundreds of times.

A brown leather wallet with the text 'Heatons (Leeds) Ltd' in gold lettering has recently been left behind at the Emergency Department of Harrogate District Hospital.

Keen to reunite the wallet with its rightful owner, the NHS Trust posted an appeal which has been shared on Facebook and Twitter by more than 200 people.

The Trust said "There is lots in the wallet, but sadly nothing that’s useful for us to identify who it belongs to."

Do you know who it could belong to? Contact the Trust via it's Facebook or Twitter pages if you think you do.