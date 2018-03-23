Disney’s ice display set to dazzle

Dazzling ice dances, daring jumps and a flash of bright costumes amidst the glittering magic of a Disney display.

World of Enchantment, brought to Leeds’ First Direct Arena by Disney on Ice, is always hugely popular, drawing crowds of thousands every year. It’s 2018 show, opening on Wednesday, proved to be every bit as captivating as anticipated.

The show began at a great pace to Toy Story 3, with soldiers marching onto the stage, their perfect precision made ever-more impressive by their skill on the ice. Beautifully choreographed, the adventures of Woody and friends as they faced new foes left a young crowd staring wide-eyed in wonder.

But, despite its entertainment value, it was a lengthy segment and it was not-so-swiftly on to The Little Mermaid, where the show really shone. Bright neon costumes, glittering and flashing as the dancers twirled in the colourful lights. The music was the best bit, with fans joining in to sing, but it was almost over before it began.

With Disney Pixar’s Cars, ice isn’t perhaps the most natural of environments. While less pacy, it was an arresting combination of daring wheel-spins and impressive pyrotechnics.

For many in the crowd, Frozen was always going to the highlight and it didn’t disappoint, with some of the best dancing of the night from Elsa and Anna amidst impressive special effects. The evening, judging by the smiling faces at the end, exceeded the spectacle demanded by these young fans.

My only advice would be over the lure of the merchandise, accompanied by expectant children. There’s now quite a collection of ice cups in my cupboard which, at £11 a pop, has proved to be an expensive habit.

Disney on Ice is at Leeds First Direct Arena until Sunday night. Tickets on sale at disneyonice.com.