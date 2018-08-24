Disney holding 'character auditions' in Leeds for parade department at Disneyland Paris

Have your say

Want to be paid to play your favourite Disney character in parades at tone of Europe's biggest and most visited theme parks?

Well now could be your chance.

The global American company responsible for household names such as Micky Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, as well as recent hit films such as Let It Go and Jungle Book, are looking for people to portray their famous-faced characters in parades at Disneyland Paris - with auditions taking place in Leeds in September.

There are some pretty strict criteria people must meet though.

Female face character hopefuls must stand between 5’3” and 5’9” with "an elegant and graceful physique and no visible tattoos" and a minimum basic dance level required.

Male face character wannabes should stand between 5’10” and 6’3” with a "strong and lean physic and no visible tattoos", as well as a minimum basic dance level required.

Hopefuls are asked to head to the open audition with a non-returnable CV, pen and comfy clothing, along with no make-up.

The poster on their website says: "We are looking for enthusiastic and highly energetic people for our characters and parades department!

"If you dream of performing as a famous Disney and/or Marvel character, and participate in our wonderful parades and cavalades."

Open auditions take place at Yorkshire Dance, 3 St Peters Square, Leeds on September 9 at 10am.

