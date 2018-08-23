Lidl is bringing home the bacon by stocking a range of Yorkshire cured meats in their northern stores.

Discount supermarket Lidl launch Yorkshire meat selection - and it's only 1.99 per pack

The Yorkshire charcuterie is part of a new partnership with British cured meat champions, Cannon and Cannon.

Products include Yorkshire Chorizo, which have been sourced from Bradford-based producers Bath Pig Company and will be available in stores from Thursday, August 23, for £1.99 per pack.

The range, which will be on sale for the first time in a supermarket, forms part of an exclusive deal between Lidl and British cured meat distributers Cannon and Cannon, which currently has its products stocked in some of the UK’s best restaurants, delis and food halls.

Thomas Bryan, Meat Buying Manager at Lidl UK: “This partnership is enabling us to showcase the quality and innovation of locally cured meats in Britain today, as well as supporting smaller, local suppliers.

"It’s a fantastic time for British cured meats as we have the flexibility to use new flavours and spices customers traditionally haven’t seen on the charcuterie shelf. It’s exciting to be able to bring top-quality salamis and chorizos from artisanal British producers to an interested customer base, looking to engage with food provenance at a local level.”

Cannon and Cannon, which is based in London’s famous Borough Market, will also supply other Lidl stores up and down the country with a further four regional assortments, from six different producers in London, Kent, Wales, Yorkshire, Cornwall and Scotland. The partnership will also provide Cannon and Cannon with the financial backing needed to invest in new facilities to future proof its business.

As part of its sourcing strategy, Lidl is committed to supporting UK farming and British produce, and sources over two thirds of its fresh produce from UK suppliers. Since Lidl first opened its doors in the UK in 1994 it has been responding to customer demand for its quality products at low prices, and now has over 710 stores nationwide.