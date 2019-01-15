Disabled football nets £7k boost

Pontefract Collieries Football Club is celebrating after it received more than £7,000 from the Coalfields Community Investment Programme to support sessions for disabled children.

Working with youngsters, aged 10–18 and with varying levels of disability, the money will pay for two coaches to run four, one-hour football sessions every week, across a 36-week period, to help build confidence and skills of participants.

Trevor Waddington, Trustee of Pontefract Collieries FC, said: “Thanks to the funds we have received from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, we are able to offer differently abled young people the opportunity to participate in football where they can exercise and improve their health.”

He added: “The programme will give them access to essential social interactions whilst also providing them with the opportunity to build and develop new friendships with other people within their community.”

Stephen Abson, Development Manager (England) for the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, added: “The Pontefract Collieries Football Club delivers essential community support to resident’s across the district.

“These football sessions will support the health and wellbeing of young disabled people, whilst encouraging them to engage with other individuals which tackles social isolation.

“Working with organisations that focus primarily on skills and health, which are two of our main priorities as a charity, means that we can offer the support and guidance needed to help young people within coalfield communities to thrive.”

The Coalfields Community Investment Programme provides funding for organisations and initiatives that meet with three key criteria; improving skills, employment and health, and provides funds of up to £10,000 per application.

For details visit: https://www.coalfields-regen.org.uk/what- we-do/division-missing/coalfields-community-investment-programme-ccip-funding-support/