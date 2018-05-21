Dilemma over cost of new blood testing

A ‘“life-changing” new blood testing system to help diabetics manage their condition is yet to be made available despite being given the go-ahead for NHS use

NHS bosses in Leeds are still deciding whether to allow the prescription of the flash glucose monitoring tests for people who take insulin for the condition.

Diabetics who need to monitor their blood sugar usually do so using finger-prick tests several times a day.

The new device uses a small sensor which is worn on the skin and monitors the blood continuously - providing more accurate information and freeing diabetes from the pain of finger pricking.

The device, which helps reduce the risk of diabetic complications including amputations, blindness and stroke, was made available for prescription on the NHS last November.

Put Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in some parts of the country have either decided against prescribing the devices or are yet to reach a decision.

Leeds CCG said it had been working with diabetes specialists to work out which groups of patients would benefit from flash glucose monitoring. A CCG spokesperson said: “We now need to engage with and gain a consensus from a range of primary and secondary care clinicians in order to make a final decision.”

Health bosses have questioned the affordability of the new tests, said to cost more than £900 per patient per year, compared to £360-£650 for finger prick testing up to eight times a day.

But Diabetes UK said that because the new devices make blood monitoring more easy, they would save money in the long term by reducing diabetes-related health problems.

Stephen Ryan, Head of the North at Diabetes UK, said “People’s health should not depend on an unfair postcode lottery. Everyone should be able to access the care and treatments necessary to safely manage their condition.”

Anita Smallwood, 47, from Wakefield has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 34 years and used a flash glucose monitor for two weeks last year as part of a clinical trial.

She said: “I had been struggling to control my blood glucose levels so my diabetes nurse suggested I take part in the Flash trial.

“When I used the device it was able to tell me whether my levels were going up or down rather than just a single reading, so I could take action immediately.

“Unfortunately the trail only lasted two weeks and Flash is not currently available on prescription where I live so if I wanted to use it permanently I would need to fund it myself.

“Flash should be available to anyone who can benefit from it no matter where you live.”