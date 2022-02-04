It happened shortly before 12.30pm today in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, at the junction with Old Lane and Ring Road.

The marked police car was on the way to an emergency when it crashed with a Ford Fiesta at the traffic lights near the Tommy Wass pub.

An ambulance was called out to check on those involved in the crash, but there were no apparent injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dewsbury Road junction, near the Tommy Wass pub, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

Dewsbury Road is partially blocked at the Tommy Wass junction while the damaged cars are recovered.