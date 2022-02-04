Dewsbury Road crash: Police car responding to emergency crashes near Tommy Wass pub in Leeds
A police car has crashed with another vehicle while responding to an emergency in Leeds.
It happened shortly before 12.30pm today in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, at the junction with Old Lane and Ring Road.
The marked police car was on the way to an emergency when it crashed with a Ford Fiesta at the traffic lights near the Tommy Wass pub.
An ambulance was called out to check on those involved in the crash, but there were no apparent injuries.
Dewsbury Road is partially blocked at the Tommy Wass junction while the damaged cars are recovered.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.