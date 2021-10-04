Detectives renew appeal for witnesses after serious assaults in Almondbury, Huddersfield
Detectives have renewed an appeal for witnesses after charging males with offences following a disorder incident in which two victims were robbed and seriously injured in Huddersfield.
Officers from Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a serious assault in Fernside Court, Almondbury, on Friday (Oct 1) who may not yet have come forward.
Three men have now been charged following the incident which took place at 7pm and resulted in two males suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police were quickly on scene following reports of the disturbance and provided first aid to the victims.
Seedy Ceesay, 20, from Neville Grove, Huddersfield was due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Oct 4) charged with conspiracy to rob, possession an offensive weapon, robbery and possession of class a drugs.
A 16-year-old Huddersfield male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Oct 4) charged with conspiracy to rob and an offence of robbery.
Finally, a 15-year-old Huddersfield male, who also cannot be named, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, conspiracy to rob and robbery.
Officers believe a number of persons were present at the scene at the time of the robbery and would ask anyone who has information to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1465 of 1/10.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.