Detectives issue CCTV images after 'unprovoked' punch at Leeds Yates' bar leaves man with fractured cheekbone

Have your say

Detectives investigating an attack at a pub in Leeds that left a man with a fractured cheekbone have issued CCTV images of two people they are trying to trace.

The assault happened in the early hours of Friday, October 5 in Yates' Wine Lodge, in Boar Lane, Leeds city centre.

A 31-year-old man was punched in an "unprovoked attack".

He suffered a fractured cheekbone as a result of the assault.

PC John Beaumont, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack where there had been no issues or exchanges between the suspect and the victim before the attack. He has been left with a serious facial injury that requires surgery.

“We want to hear from anyone who recognises the man shown in the CCTV images or the woman who was with him.”

Police today (Friday) issued CCTV images the man they are trying to trace.

The suspect was with a woman at the time, who police are also trying to identify.

The man has been described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build, with short, dark hair and a prominent parting on the left side.

He was wearing a dark green top, which had a black letter Y on the left sleeve, and dark-coloured trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC990 John Beaumont at Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180496672.