Detached burger van causes disruption on M1 in Yorkshire

A fast food van that became detached from the vehicle towing caused disruption on the M1 in Yorkshire.

Highways England tweeted a picture of the lingering burger van on the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 39 and 40 in Wakefield.

Lane closures were put in place while traffic officers recovered the van on Sunday, with all lane now re-open.

READ: Roadworks in Leeds from September 24

M1 J39 to J40 northbound UPDATE: The fast food trailer has been recovered and all lanes have now been reopened.

They said in the initial tweet: M1 J39 to J40 - BEWARE! We see some strange sights on the network. This burger van is not open for business #TrafficOfficers en route to get it moved as quickly as possible."

READ: Speed cameras in Leeds from September 24

They then followed up the tweet to update drivers that the blockage had been cleared, while making a joke about the officers heading for refreshmens.

The burger van in situ on the M!. PIC: Highways England

They said: "#TrafficOfficers are now off for some refreshments. Thanks for your patience. No delays through the area."