Derelict Leeds pub site set for family homes

A derelict pub site on the approach to the city has been earmarked for conversion into contemporary housing.

Twenty-seven homes in modern style grey and black brick and cladding will be built on the A64 York Road if given the go-ahead by Leeds City Council planners.

The former Dog and Gun pub, which currently occupies the site, will be retained and converted into 10, two bedroomed apartments while on land to the back of the pub building there will be five, three bedroomed houses and seven, four bedroomed houses - all of which will have parking and bicycle spaces.

Applicants, JRS Property, own the site and say they want to create sustainable, family accommodation.

A spokesperson said: “The site makes best use of a currently unused, derelict site to create a high quality residential development which is sympathetic to and consistent with the context of the surrounding area.

“The proposal provides a much needed mix of house types in this location.”

They added that the works will benefit the wider area with spend from construction teams as well as families once the development has been completed.

Gipton and the York Road area is just two miles out of the city centre and is one of the areas where pockets of housing are springing up that are appealing to people who want to work and have a city lifestyle but without the hefty city price tag.

Pre-planning advice was sought from Leeds City Council back in 2016 with regards re-development of the site.

The pub dates back to 1910 and closed down around 2015. It re-opened up as a Family Shopper discount supermarket later that year with locals being asked to send in CVs for job opportunities there.