Demolition begins on Wetherspoons pub Stick or Twist in Leeds city centre

The bulldozers have moved in to demolish Wetherspoons pub Stick or Twist.

The two-storey 'podium' building on Merrion Way near the First Direct Arena has been occupied only by the pub since the Grosvenor Casino closed in 2016.

Demolition work has now begun

Here's why Stick or Twist is being demolished

It's now being knocked down to make way for new student accommodation - but as the pub chain has a 90-year lease on the site, it will re-open in a new unit built as part of the development.

Unite have been given permission to build two tower blocks, one 27-storey and one with 15 floors, on Merrion Way, Tower House Street and Brunswick Terrace.

Councillors approved the plans as part of proposals to improve the area following concerns that regeneration predicted after the opening of the arena had been slow to happen.

The student apartments were considered 'compatible' with the location.

Around 900 students are expected to live in the flats once completed, and the development will have a basement car park. They are scheduled to be completed by August 2020.

Wetherspoons have been allocated a new unit on the ground floor of the student flats complex.