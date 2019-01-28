Delight for sports fans as ICC Cricket World Cup trophy heads to Leeds during tournament build-up

It used to be said that England’s cricket selectors would simply whistle down a Yorkshire pit-shaft whenever they wanted a fast bowler.

And today the White Rose county’s love affair with the grand old game of Hutton, Trueman and Boycott remains as strong as ever.

That passion will be on show once again later this year when Leeds’s Emerald Headingley Stadium stages four matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup.

But fans in the city won’t have to wait until the action gets under way in May for a glimpse of the tournament’s famous silver and gold trophy.

For cricket chiefs have announced that a 100-day roadshow-style tour of England and Wales being made by the trophy during the build-up to the opening game at the Oval will include a stop-off in Leeds.

The trophy is visiting the city on April 14 and 15, when it will be on display at Headingley and the Trinity Leeds centre.

And Leeds City Council leader Coun Judith Blake today pledged to roll out the red carpet for both the tour and the tournament itself.

She said: “We are very excited that Leeds and our world renowned Headingley cricket ground will be hosting four matches as part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“Excitement is already building in the city ahead of the tournament, and we are really looking forward to welcoming the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy as part of its tour.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see this iconic trophy of world sport close up, and get in the mood for what promises to be a celebration of cricket, as we showcase our sporting pedigree and amazing city to the world.”

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, added: “Leeds plays an important role in this year’s tournament and it’s an honour for us to be a part of it by showcasing the iconic trophy.”

The domestic roadshow starts in London on February 19 and follows an international tour that is taking in 18 countries.

The tournament’s managing director, Steve Elworthy, said: “We have seen an incredible response from supporters as it’s made its way around the world.

“The countdown to the tournament will feel very real when the trophy arrives in England and Wales, and we look forward to it visiting some iconic and special locations before the opening match on May 30.”

Three lucky cricket fans will win their own personal visits from the trophy as it travels around England and Wales.

Members of the public are being asked to nominate people who deserve to be recognised for their contribution to the sport and the wider community.

For further details, visit www.icc-cricket.com/cricket-world-cup/trophy-tour and click on the ‘Are You In?’ link.

The fixtures being played in Leeds during the World Cup are England versus Sri Lanka (June 21), Pakistan versus Afghanistan (June 29), Afghanistan versus West Indies (July 4) and Sri Lanka versus India (July 6).