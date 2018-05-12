Delays for motorists after HGV overturns on key road route in Leeds

Drivers are facing delays this evening after a lorry overturned on a major road route in Leeds.

The HGV was left on its side following the incident on a roundabout at junction 44 of the M1, near to the A639 Leeds Road and the B6481 Pontefract Road.

Restrictions are in place at the scene to allow for the recovery of the lorry and its cargo, which was left scattered across the carriageway.

There are no reports of any injuries and a West Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the lorry’s cargo is “non hazardous”.

The incident happened shortly after midday.