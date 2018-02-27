Delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport as Beast from the East hits

The Beast from the East has had an adverse effect on travel networks in Yorkshire, with Leeds Bradford Airport experiencing a number of delays and some cancellations to flights and services.

The airport is advising all passengers to contact their airline or tour operator to check the current status of their flight before arrival at the airport, with more snow set to hit the city over the course of the day.

A Leeds Bradford Airport statement said: “As a result of adverse weather conditions, Leeds Bradford Airport is presently experiencing delays.

“We recommend you contact your airline or tour operator and check the status of your flight before arriving at the airport.

“You can also check the latest flight information by viewing our arrivals and departures page

“Please allow additional time for your journey to LBA.”

