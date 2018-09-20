Deal done for construction of next phase in Leeds' Wellington Place masterplan

The developers behind the rapidly expanding Wellington Place office and retail complex have appointed contractors for the ninth building in the project.

MEPC has done a deal with Wates Construction continuing a six year relationship between the two firms.

MEPC's masterplan for its Wellington Place development.

Wates will start site work next month on number 4 Wellington Place and it becomes the seventh building due for completion by the

firm.

The building will provide 153,000 square feet of grade A, BREAAM excellent office accommodation, including up to 18,000 square feet of ground floor retail and leisure space.

It comes as work gets underway on one of Wellington Place’s key elements – numbers 7 and 8 which will be the new government hub.

Paul Pavia, head of development at MEPC, said: “Wellington Place has experienced an incredible period of growth over the last five years and that reflects well on the Leeds commercial property market and the region as a whole.

“We’re proud to be able to offer such high-quality buildings within stunning public realm that makes Wellington Place such an attractive place to do business.”