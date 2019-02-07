Days Out: Xscape, Castleford

If you’re looking for a fun-fuelled family day out, look no further than West Yorkshire’s Xscape.

The activities on offer are anything but ordinary, with bowling, laser tag and 4D adventure golf being the tip of the iceberg.

Wrap up warm and try your hand (or legs) on one of the largest real snow slopes in the north of England. Snozone’s ski slope offers a chance for individuals, families and groups to have a go at skiing, snowboarding, and sledging, with free adult admission in the kids’ sno-play sessions.

Bounce to your heart’s content with wall-to-wall trampolines and inflatables at the Gravity Trampoline Parks, or brave the colourful, artistic walls of Gravity Rocks urban climbing experience.

At Aerial Adventures, you’ll find a sky coaster suspended 70 feet from the ground - the only one of its kind in Yorkshire.

Make your way around the course, take the Leap of Faith, or dare yourself to jump from the super high tower in a free-falling experience.

If you need to refuel or just fancy a bite to eat, you can grab a coffee and cake, unwind with an après ski pint, enjoy a three-course family meal, or stay all day and do all three.

Top it all off with a visit to Cineworld’s immersive ScreenX or 4DX screens to see the latest flick, and you’ll have completed your great Xscape.

Factfile

Address: Colorado Way, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 4TA

Admission: See website for activity costs.

Telephone: 01977 664 794

Website: xscapeyorkshire.co.uk

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com