Days Out: Tree Top Nets, Ripon

If you’re a family who loves getting active outdoors, Treetop Nets should be top of your list for a day out.

he unforgettable woodland experience, based in Ripon, features a fantastic collection of giant net trampolines, slides and tunnels - all suspended high in the treetops, 12 metres off the ground.

With over 2,000 sq m of fun and adventure, you can grab a sack and zoom down a super-fast slide or clamber up to the high crow’s nest and enjoy a view usually reserved for squirrels and bats.

Unlike traditional high ropes courses, you will be completely surrounded by high walls of netting, so you’re safe to explore the treetops without the limitations of a harness.

Children from age three and above can take part - with big kids encouraged to join in too. No experience or skill is needed, just a moderate level of fitness and an adventurous spirit.

Remember to dress for the weather as it’s open come rain or shine - the big trees act as a great shelter and the slides go even faster in the rain.

This superb woodland attraction is a uniquely fun way to get close to nature and be active together as a family - combining adventure, play and the great outdoors for a perfect day out that will be remembered for a long time to come.

FACTFILE