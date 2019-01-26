Days Out: Sledmere House

Sledmere House is offering an opportunity for families to blow off the cobwebs and enjoy a stroll around its wintery grounds and gardens with free entry until February 15 - keep an eye out for the springtime display of snowdrops.

Situated in the grounds is the brand new Spotty Pig Play Farm, which has a range of rare breed farm animals including goats, sheep, cows, turkeys, rabbits and lots of chickens which provide Sledmere House with a constant supply of eggs. Attached to this is the fantastic Adventure Play area with basket swings, zip lines and scramble nets to keep youngsters occupied.

The Wagoners Museum, located in the main courtyard, tells the story of a group of local farmers and their working horses who heroically rallied together and took their waggons to help out on the battlefields in First World War. This February sees the centenary of the death of Sir Mark Sykes, founder of the Wagoners. Visitors can also visit the historic stables, which have been in constant use since 1780. They’re now restored to their former glory and home to the Sledmere Shires, which can still be seen carrying out duties.

The Coach House Cafe, Farm Shop and Woodyard Home, Gift and Garden Store provide a great opportunity to enjoy a hot drink and some homemade cake along with a browse around the shops which will have a new addition with a new book shop located in the Courtyard opening February Half Term.

Nestled in the beautiful Yorkshire Wolds, this fine country house has captivated visitors for over 200 years. Originally built in the 1700s, Sledmere House was carefully restored after being destroyed by a fire in 1911. Most of the contents were fortunately rescued and are still on display today. With something for all interests, visitors can explore the spectacular rooms and stunning examples of art, history, design and antiques.