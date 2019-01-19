Days Out: Royal Armouries

Located a short distance from the city centre at Leeds Dock, The Royal Armouries Museum offers a chance for visitors of all ages to explore arms and armour throughout history from all around the world.

Housing a world-renowned collection of over 75,000 objects, there are a wide variety of themed displays and galleries to explore throughout five floors, including the architectural centrepiece of the museum - the Hall of Steel.

The building’s iconic glass and steel tower can be seen from all levels as well as providing a great view of the city and docks. Visitors young and old will be amazed by the largest mass display of military equipment since the 19th Century encased inside.

A fascinating free day out for the whole family, visitors can discover treasures from around the globe and check out weapons and armour used by early medieval knights through to modern day soldiers.

Objects can often be seen in action in the Tiltyard, an outdoor space that hosts live displays of military and sporting skill-at-arms, including jousting, archery, falconry and horse shows.

With events happening all year round, there’s something for everyone, from talks and tours to demo’s and activities. Until the end of March, visitors can get closer to the action than ever before by putting their skills to the test on the crossbow range.

Factfile

Address: Armouries Drive, Leeds, LS10 1LT

Telephone: 0113 220 1999

Admission: Free

Open: Daily 10am - 5pm

Website: royalarmouries.org

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com