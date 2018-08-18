Days Out: ROKT Climbing gym, Brighouse

There’s so much going on at ROKT in Brighouse this summer, making it the perfect day out for all the family.

With activity opportunities both indoors and outdoors, ROKT is now considered one of the UK’s most innovative climbing centres in the UK.

Outdoors is ROKTFACE, the UK’s highest man-made climbing wall which stands 36 metres tall - higher than both the Tower of London and the Angel of the North.

Groups of up to four adults and children can enjoy fully instructed climbing slots in the 60-minute session, and all equipment is provided.

Indoor climbing sees several rooms full of bouldering, with everything from routes for beginners through to the Northlight area, which is designed to challenge seasoned climbers.

There’s also the Hide and Shoot NERF Arena, where children can enjoy dodging over, under and around obstacles.

The Project Breakout escape rooms offer a fantastic opportunity to keep the brain active during the school holidays. The mission, for everyone aged over 11, is to race against the clock and escape from the locked, purpose-built rooms by solving the puzzles.

The centre also has its own restaurant, 47 Grains, and pub, the Millers Bar - both of which offer a fantastic opportunity to relax following a fun activity in their canal-side setting.

With something for all ages and all activity levels, ROKT provides a safe, energised, friendly and social atmosphere for families to make the most of, come rain or shine.