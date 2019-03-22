Days Out: John Bull’s World of Rock, Bridlington

A stroll along Bridlington’s stunning beaches and glorious golden sands wouldn’t be complete without the smell of sea air, the sound of seagulls or… a stick of rock.

A visit to John Bull’s World of Rock provides sweet satisfaction for kids of all ages. Visitors have the chance to create their own Yorkshire coast delicacy by rolling a personalised stick of rock on the interactive factory tour.

For the total sensory experience, see the rock and chocolate production processes first hand, hear the history of the area’s premier confectioners, smell the tantalising aromas of irresistible chocolates and mouth-watering biscuits, and get hands on making a chocolate lolly. Plus, with samples all the way around the attraction, the taste buds will never feel left out.

To make a full day of it, take a trip to the Candy Kingdom. This confectionary themed indoor adventure play centre has been specially designed for 0 to 12 year-olds, with special areas for each age group.

The rockers, ride-on-toys and baby gym in an enclosed play area provide a safe space for the smallest children, whilst toddlers can enjoy their own space with two mini astra slides, climbing ramps, floating balls and a ball pool.

Older children (aged five-12) will be kept entertained with the three storey play frame, complete with a four-lane wavy slide, maze, trampolines, a spiral slide and much more.

Combine all of this with the extra sports arena with mini football pitch, goals and basketball nets, and little ones will have hours of run at a reasonable price.

Factfile

Address: Lancaster Road, Carnaby, YO15 3QY

Opening times: See website

Admission: £5.40 for Candy Kingdom, £4 for World of Rock. See website for details.

Telephone: 01262 426 235

Website: www.candy-kingdom.com or www.john-bull.com/tours

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com