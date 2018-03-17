Days Out: Hull’s Muesums

Step back in time and enter an exciting world where the past is brought back to life – at the fascinating attractions that tell the history of Hull.

An essential on your visit must be the Hull and East Riding Museum which boasts some of the most spectacular natural history and archaeology displays in Britain.

Inside, you can explore 235m years of history as you come face to face with a woolly mammoth, encounter a mysterious crew of wooden warriors and discover a unique Iron Age sword.

It houses the only dinosaur bones to have been found in East Yorkshire, mysterious Bronze Age warriors and spectacular treasures from the middle ages. Using original material and reconstructed scenes, the displays show just what life was like and how people used to live.

Also to be found in the Museums Quarter is Wilberforce House, the birthplace of William Wilberforce, Hull MP and slavery abolitionist whose campaign made the establishment of Freetown (Sierra Leone) possible. The building now hosts slavery exhibits, period rooms, furniture and costumes.

If you’re still looking for more information about William Wilberforce then take a trip to The Hands on History Museum in Trinity Square.

The building is Hull’s oldest secular building and was once used as a merchant’s hall – as well as being the old Grammar School where William Wilberforce studied.

It’s now home to the story of Hull and its people, including a fascinating glimpse into Victorian times. Its Egyptian Gallery also boasts a genuine 2,600-year-old mummy and unique replicas of King Tutankhamen’s treasures. There’s plenty to explore and the attractions are all within walking distances of each other – so enjoy a day out in Hull as you delve into the this cultural city’s past.