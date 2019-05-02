Days Out: Go Ape! Temple Newsam

For one of the most exciting days out in Yorkshire, look no further than Go Ape at Temple Newsam.

Daredevils and thrillseekers flock to this stunning site, overlooking the beautiful Temple Newsam country house, to experience Go Ape’s exhilarating tree top adventures.

Over three levels of daringness, visitors can pick and choose their routes to explore the forest canopy, before flying to the ground by zip wire, or taking The Plummet straight down.

There’s also an adventure course specifically designed for under 7s, giving them the opportunity to test their nerves a little closer to the ground. Younger adventurers can take on tunnel crossings and flying carpets. Each of the three loop options ends with a fantastic zip wire.

Clamber up Miller’s stairs for an hour of action-packed fun in the trees and experience a series of high-speed zip wires, guaranteed to make you smile.

Grown-ups needn’t miss out on the fun, with the full Park Adventure experience suitable for anyone over 10.

With the highest platform 15m off the ground, Tree Top Challenge offers access to intrepid loops which include the fastest way back to the ground- an 11 metre plummet… only for those brave enough to take a step of a ledge into thin air.

The Tree Top Adventure+ option is perfect for those looking to test their wit and nerve, at a slightly lower height. Climb towering Scots Pines to swing, leap and soar through the canopy, and experience a 60 metre zip ride back down to the forest floor.

FACTFILE

Address: Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS15 0DX

Admission: See website for specific times and prices

Website: goape.co.uk/days-out/north/temple-newsam

