Days Out: Flamborough Fire Festival

Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year but can also be a pretty stressful time, so what better way to celebrate heading into the New Year than unleashing your inner Viking on the Yorkshire Coast.

The fourth Flamborough Fire festival is promising to be bigger and better than ever as they prepare to set alight a full Viking long ship in a “sea of flames” at the New Festival Arena.

This is a family friendly celebration but not for the faint hearted as the whole town is alive with energy for the event, which will see a torchlight procession to the resounding thumping of battle drums.

The Flamborough Fireballs will also be in action - these local Vikings will be swinging more balls of fire around their heads than in any other year - making it a unique sight.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up and get involved, with prizes for the best costumes, so expect Viking helmets, swords, shields, daggers and even drinking cups made from horns.

And this year, for the first time, every single person will be invited to take part in the torchlight procession, making it the biggest yet.

The celebration is inspired by the days when Flamborough was a Viking stronghold and it’s believed the community took to the streets with fire, to cleanse the air of the old year’s spirits and welcome in the new.

The festival starts at 10.30pm on the Village Green with a firework spectacular when the clock strikes midnight, all in all, a flaming good way to bring in the New Year.