Days Out: Eureka!

If you’re a looking for somewhere that’s jam-packed with oodles of fun, then here’s the lightbulb moment you’ve been searching for - Eureka!

The National Children’s Museum in Halifax, West Yorkshire, is the only fully interactive museum in the UK which is totally dedicated to children, offering an extraordinary, fun-filled day out for all.

Over two floors, there are six unique zones filled with more than 400 interactive, hands-on exhibits packed with equipment to explore, activities to do and buttons to press - all designed to inspire and expand young minds.

The ‘All About Me’ zone offers families a chance to learn all about bodies; how amazing we all are and what we’re made of - there’s even an opportunity to peer up a giant nose! Another zone, dedicated to ‘Living & Working’ allows families to explore a child-sized town whilst they experience the world of work.

The Spark gallery offers a chance to experience a programme of exhibitions, workshops and pop-up activities, learning all about interactive tech and the latest in digital art from around the world. The Creativity Space and Desert Discovery and SoundGarden are zones dedicated to under 5’s, offering sensory play, arts and crafts.

With plenty of events throughout the year, from science experiments to interactive shows; it’s a different Eureka! experience every time.

Don’t miss Eureka’s weekend of animal fun on 22 and 23 September, where families can get up close to creepy crawlies, furry friends and watch some amazing flying displays by birds of prey. There will be handling sessions and animal themed story times and a variety of activities to take part in across the two days.

With so much to explore and fun to be had, families will want to come back again and again.