Days Out: Elsecar Heritage Centre

Set within the attractive village of Elsecar in Barnsley, Elsecar Heritage Centre is a unique family attraction and a working hub of industry.

Visitors to Elsecar Heritage Centre will find a variety of craft workshops, artist studios, antique centres and exhibitions, as well as ‘Playmania’ - a children’s indoor play centre located in the massive former powerhouse.

There’s also a historical steam railway located towards the rear of the centre, which allows passengers to travel along the valley from Elsecar Heritage Centre, taking in the beautifully historic countryside along the way.

For those who want to keep being active outdoors before the temperature drops, there’s an award-winning park close by with bandstand, café and play area, plus opportunities for picturesque walks along the canal.

A full programme of special events takes place throughout the year. On 9th and 23rd September, visitors can see Elsecar’s Newcomen Engine in action - the oldest steam engine in the world that’s still in its original location.

And on 20th and 21st October, the annual Flavours Food Festival will be in full swing. Packed full of foodie fun and live entertainment, visitors will be treated to some amazing performances and demonstrations from an abundance of local producers and street food traders. Michelin award-winning chef, Jean-Christophe Novelli, will be cooking up a storm in two lively cookery demonstrations whilst holding a meet and greet with fans.

With its fantastic architecture, great gigs, shows and concerts in The Ironworks, unique Newcomen Engine, sparkling galleries, visitor centre and dozens of shops and businesses, Elsecar Heritage Centre offers a fascinating day out for all the family.

FACTFILE

Address: Wath Road, Elsecar, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S74 8HJ

Opening Times: 10am - 4pm, Monday to Sunday,

Admission: Free

Website: www.elsecar-heritage.com

Telephone: 01226 740203

More: Yorkshire.com