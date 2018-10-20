Days Out: Canon Hall Museum, Park and Gardens

Set in 70 acres of historic parkland and beautifully landscaped gardens, Cannon Hall is a stunning Georgian country house which offers a great day out for the whole family. It was home to the wealthy Spencer-Stanhope family for almost 300 years, who made their fortune in the local iron industry.

Visitors can now enjoy sights and sounds of the past and explore the grand rooms, which have all been restored to their former grandeur and include an amazing mix of paintings, metalwork, ceramics, modern glassware and furniture collections displayed in exhibition galleries.

Adjacent to the Hall is the historic walled garden, which features one of the most extensive collections of pear trees in the North of England. Visitors can also discover the remains of the Pinery - a greenhouse built in the 1700s which was designed specifically to grow pineapples and exotic fruit.

Deeper into the landscaped gardens is Fairyland, a beautiful and tranquil hideaway. Built in the 1870s, the whimsical garden features arches and pillars built from the stone taken from the ruins of local churches surrounding a relaxing pond area.

An idyllic place for a relaxing walk, family outing or picnic, there are a wide range of family friendly activities on offer in the grounds of Cannon Hall, including orienteering and garden trails and tours. There are plenty of opportunities for fun games throughout the acres of grassland too. With a lively programme of events throughout the year, families can to make clay sculptures, hunt ghosts, view art installations and experience outdoor theatre performances.

Factfile

CANNON HALL FARM AND MUSEUM

Address: Bark House Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S75 4AT

Admission: Free

Website: www.cannon-hall.com

Telephone: 01226 772002

Find out more: Yorkshire.com