Day of live music planned to commemorate Leeds busker Jonny Walker

The life of Leeds street musician Jonny Walker will be celebrated with a day of live performances in his memory.

The all-day event will take place in the city centre tomorrow (Wednesday) and will feature buskers and entertainers who knew the 37-year-old activist, who grew up in Calverley and later lived in Beeston.

Over £9,000 has also been raised for Jonny's family and funeral costs on a Justgiving page. His family have chosen not to release details of his death earlier this month.

From 9am on Wednesday, Jonny's friends will be performing sets on Albion Street, Briggate, Albion Place and Park Row, culminating in a finale on Dortmund Square at 5.30pm.

Donations from the public collected by the buskers will go towards the fund to set up a Jonny Walker Foundation.

Jonny's sister Sarah Walker said:

"I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your generous support. We developed this rapidly as a response to demand from friends and fans of Jonny and have been really overwhelmed by the love people have shown."

Organisers of the busking event hope it will raise awareness of the importance of cultural vibrancy and the freedom of street performers - causes Jonny passionately campaigned in support of.